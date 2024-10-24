Google Ads Gains Sharable Ad Previews, Asset Experiments & Final URL Expansion

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Agency Worker

Google announced a number of new Google Ads enhancements or updates to Performance Max campaigns, some we already covered and some are less search specific. The search ads news that are new are sharable ad previews, asset experiments for Performance Max with product feeds and test adding assets and using Final URL expansion.

Here are those three new details:

(1) New sharable ad previews for are now being rolled out to everyone, this was being tested back in March for a number of advertisers. Anyone can view previews, even without a Google Ads login, to simplify creative reviews and approvals, Google said.

This is specific for Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬‭ and‬‭ for‬‭ travel‬‭ goals.

Here is a screenshot of that from back when we first covered it:

Google Ads Share Ad Preview

(2) Asset Experiments: Launching later this year in beta, the asset experiments for Performance Max with product feeds feature will help advertisers test different combinations of assets in Performance Max to see how they impact campaign performance.

Google wrote, " Validate‬‭ the‬‭ impact‬‭ of‬‭ adding‬‭ new‬‭ assets‬‭ beyond‬‭ your‬‭ product‬‭ feed:‬‭ Measure‬‭ the‬‭ upli‬ft from‬‭ adding‬‭ images,‬‭ text,‬‭ and‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ a‬‭ product-feed‬‭ only‬‭ campaign.‬‭ This‬‭ will‬‭ be‬‭ available‬‭ to‬‭ retailers‬‭ in‬‭ beta‬‭ early‬‭ November.‬"

(3) Test‬‭ Final‬‭ URL‬‭ expansion‬‭: Advertisers can now test the effectiveness of adding assets and using Final URL expansion to help them measure the impact of visual and text assets beyond your product feed in, and determine if replacing your final URL with a more relevant landing page from your website drives stronger results.

Google said, "these‬‭ experiments‬‭ are‬‭ now‬‭ moving‬‭ to‬‭ general‬‭ availability.‬‭ You‬‭ can‬‭ test‬‭ this‬‭ feature‬‭ to‬‭ determine‬‭ if‬‭ replacing‬‭ your‬‭ final‬‭ URL‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ more‬‭ relevant‬‭ landing‬‭ page‬‭ from‬‭ your‬‭ website‬‭ drives‬‭ stronger‬‭ results‬‭ by‬‭ better matching‬‭ a‬‭ user’s‬‭ search‬‭ intent." ‭ There is more news on this topic that you can read over here.

Here is Ginny Marvin's post:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Sharable Ad Previews, Asset Experiments & Final URL Expansion

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Top Products From Customer Reviews Carousel

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Search News

Fun: SEO The Board Game

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Thursday & Friday

Oct 23, 2024 - 3:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For
Next Story: Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.