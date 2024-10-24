Google announced a number of new Google Ads enhancements or updates to Performance Max campaigns, some we already covered and some are less search specific. The search ads news that are new are sharable ad previews, asset experiments for Performance Max with product feeds and test adding assets and using Final URL expansion.

Here are those three new details:

(1) New sharable ad previews for are now being rolled out to everyone, this was being tested back in March for a number of advertisers. Anyone can view previews, even without a Google Ads login, to simplify creative reviews and approvals, Google said.

This is specific for Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬‭ and‬‭ for‬‭ travel‬‭ goals.

Here is a screenshot of that from back when we first covered it:

(2) Asset Experiments: Launching later this year in beta, the asset experiments for Performance Max with product feeds feature will help advertisers test different combinations of assets in Performance Max to see how they impact campaign performance.

Google wrote, " Validate‬‭ the‬‭ impact‬‭ of‬‭ adding‬‭ new‬‭ assets‬‭ beyond‬‭ your‬‭ product‬‭ feed:‬‭ Measure‬‭ the‬‭ upli‬ft from‬‭ adding‬‭ images,‬‭ text,‬‭ and‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ a‬‭ product-feed‬‭ only‬‭ campaign.‬‭ This‬‭ will‬‭ be‬‭ available‬‭ to‬‭ retailers‬‭ in‬‭ beta‬‭ early‬‭ November.‬"

(3) Test‬‭ Final‬‭ URL‬‭ expansion‬‭: Advertisers can now test the effectiveness of adding assets and using Final URL expansion to help them measure the impact of visual and text assets beyond your product feed in, and determine if replacing your final URL with a more relevant landing page from your website drives stronger results.

Google said, "these‬‭ experiments‬‭ are‬‭ now‬‭ moving‬‭ to‬‭ general‬‭ availability.‬‭ You‬‭ can‬‭ test‬‭ this‬‭ feature‬‭ to‬‭ determine‬‭ if‬‭ replacing‬‭ your‬‭ final‬‭ URL‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ more‬‭ relevant‬‭ landing‬‭ page‬‭ from‬‭ your‬‭ website‬‭ drives‬‭ stronger‬‭ results‬‭ by‬‭ better matching‬‭ a‬‭ user’s‬‭ search‬‭ intent." ‭ There is more news on this topic that you can read over here.

Here is Ginny Marvin's post:

✨Ahead of the holiday season, we have another round of product updates rolling out globally:



1. Video enhancements uses Google AI to create more options for your videos to show on YouTube inventory by flipping and/or shortening them. This is rolling out now for PMax, Demand… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 23, 2024

Hi Kirk, There won't be a notification in Google Ads. The rollout of this change is now complete. You can adjust ROAS and Budgets for both PMax and Shopping campaigns to guide campaign spend as needed. More details in today's announcement here: https://t.co/tQ7CqP3Qlp — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 23, 2024

Correct, this is fully rolled out. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 23, 2024

