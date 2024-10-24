Google is testing adding a new rich result type to the search results snippet named "Shop nearby." The shop nearby link will open the Google Business Profile of the business's website.

We have seen similar snippets before with city names in the snippets and also shop nearby features but this is a variation of that, I believe.

This new one was posted by SERP Alerts (Brodie Clark) on X and SERP notes, here is a screenshot:

Here is the video of this in action:

This local SEO test seems to work quite well. A 'shop nearby' rich result is appearing for some eComm stores, triggering the GBP hover panel for the closest store to show. The fast loading panel on mobile works well. Details: https://t.co/WupmipgeQg cc @DarrenShaw_ @mblumenthal pic.twitter.com/Hid1O0SU3U — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) October 21, 2024

Forum discussion at X.