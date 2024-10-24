Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile

Google is testing adding a new rich result type to the search results snippet named "Shop nearby." The shop nearby link will open the Google Business Profile of the business's website.

We have seen similar snippets before with city names in the snippets and also shop nearby features but this is a variation of that, I believe.

This new one was posted by SERP Alerts (Brodie Clark) on X and SERP notes, here is a screenshot:

Google Shop Nearby Snippet

Here is the video of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

 

