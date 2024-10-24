Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For

Google Revert

Google Search is testing replacing the spelling notification for "search instead for..." with "revert." I mean, it is a weird one being that I am not sure "revert" is the right word for this but hey, Google loves to test things.

Praveen Sharma spotted this while stuck in the Super G logo search bar test, here is his screenshot that he posted on X:

Google Revert Instead Of Search Instead

Here is what I see, to compare:

Google Search Instead

I am not sure I like this, I mean, I love the word "revert" but not sure for this...

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

 

