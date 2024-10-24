Gareth Hoyle posted about this new game he and his company, along with others have spent about a year putting together. It is named SEO The Board Game and is a strategic game for 2 to 4 players where you play an SEO expert, purchase and optimize websites, build your digital empire, and compete for the title of top SEO kingpin.

Gareth wrote on LinkedIn, "Super excited to see this come to life! - SEO The Board Game. SEO The Board Game is a strategic game for 2 to 4 players. Step into the role of an SEO expert, purchase and optimize websites, build your digital empire, and compete for the title of top SEO kingpin! Who said board games couldn't be educational?"

Here is what the box looks like:

The game is sponsored in part by POP, Kasra Dash, SEO domains, Ahrefs, Marketing Signals, Empire Flippers, SEO Vibes and Linkhouse.

You can learn more about the game at this site where you can buy it in time for the holidays for $79 plus shipping.

Here is a video with more details:

Pretty neat and looks like fun.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.