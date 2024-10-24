Google has this carousel that can pull in top products based on customer reviews in the Google Shopping graph. It is titled "Top products from customer reviews" and shows up in the search results for select queries.
This was spotted by Saad AK who posted videos and screenshots on X - here are some of those:
Here is a GIF of it in action:
This seems like a test, do you see it?
Forum discussion at X.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.