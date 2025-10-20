Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We noticed a lot of Google Search ranking volatility late last week. Did your site see a boost? Google Search Console's crawl stats report is missing a day of data. Google Ads rolled out text guidelines beta. Google AI Mode now lets you select text of the AI response, to do a follow up question. Google is testing paperclip icons in the snippet. Google Search adds a price tracker graph by retailer. Google LSAs now support sitelinks in the maps view.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up From October 15th To 17th
There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that occurred between October 15th and October 18th. The bulk of the volatility seemed to be around Thursday, the 16th.
-
Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing Day Of Data
The crawl stats report in Google Search Console is missing a day of data again. The data gap is for October 14, 2025. If you look at the chart, you will see a hole in the data, where it is missing a full day of data.
-
Google Local Search Ads In Google Maps Now Supports Sitelinks
Google now supports Sitelinks for local search ads in the Google Maps interface. They show in the form of a carousel, under a sponsored ad listing in the Google Maps interface.
-
Google AI Mode Tests Text Selection For Follow Up Questions
Google is testing the ability to highlight portions of the response, to do a follow-up question on what you highlighted. It is similar to past tests on the AI Overview, but this is within AI Mode.
-
Google Ads Text Guidelines Now Rolling Out?
Five weeks ago, Google announced a new feature named "Text'¬' guidelines'¬'" at the Think Retail event. Google said these would roll out "over time this Fall." Well, some are now seeing the new feature.
-
Google Search Adds Price Tracking Graph For Each Retailer
Google has added price tracking data charts for each retailer within Google Search. On the right side, after you click on a product, Google may show a price chart with pricing over time. Google may also let you click on the available merchants and retailers to see how the price has changed for that specific merchant over time.
-
Google Tests Clickable Paperclip Icon In Search Snippets
Google is testing the paperclip style icon in the search results, by the search result snippets and description. Clicking anywhere on the paperclip or the snippet will take you to the webpage.
-
Massive Spinners In Google Office
Here is a photo from the Google Bayview where they have these absolutely massive spinners/tops in a lobby area in that office. Of course this photo from Instagram caught my eye.
