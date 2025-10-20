Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2025

Oct 20, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We noticed a lot of Google Search ranking volatility late last week. Did your site see a boost? Google Search Console's crawl stats report is missing a day of data. Google Ads rolled out text guidelines beta. Google AI Mode now lets you select text of the AI response, to do a follow up question. Google is testing paperclip icons in the snippet. Google Search adds a price tracker graph by retailer. Google LSAs now support sitelinks in the maps view.

