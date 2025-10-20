Google is testing the paperclip style icon in the search results, by the search result snippets and description. Clicking anywhere on the paperclip or the snippet will take you to the webpage.

Google does use paperclip icons, on and off, for its AI Overviews and AI Mode links. So now Google is testing them in the main search results.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

I am not sure what this adds...

Here are more:

Now showing up for me too! pic.twitter.com/9tREGFNYqk — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 16, 2025

This seems similar to the see more and other links we reported about earlier.

Forum discussion at X.