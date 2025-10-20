Google Tests Clickable Paperclip Icon In Search Snippets

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Paperclips

Google is testing the paperclip style icon in the search results, by the search result snippets and description. Clicking anywhere on the paperclip or the snippet will take you to the webpage.

Google does use paperclip icons, on and off, for its AI Overviews and AI Mode links. So now Google is testing them in the main search results.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Search Snippet Paperclip Icon

I am not sure what this adds...

Here are more:

This seems similar to the see more and other links we reported about earlier.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode Tests Text Selection For Follow Up Questions

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Clickable Paperclip Icon In Search Snippets

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Adds Price Tracking Graph For Each Retailer

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Local Search Ads In Google Maps Now Supports Sitelinks

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing Day Of Data

Oct 20, 2025 - 6:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up From October 15th To 17th

Oct 19, 2025 - 8:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Adds Price Tracking Graph For Each Retailer
Next Story: Google AI Mode Tests Text Selection For Follow Up Questions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.