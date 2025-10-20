Five weeks ago, Google announced a new feature named "Text‬‭ guidelines‬‭" at the Think Retail event. Google said these would roll out "over time this Fall." Well, some are now seeing the new feature.

As a reminder, text guidelines is a new feature "to help you create even‬‭ more brand-safe creative,‬ steering Google AI to‬ create high-performing text assets," Google wrote. Text guidelines is a campaign-level feature that allows you to refine your brand’s message for assets made exclusively with text customization. These guidelines help you not only to meet business and brand requirements, but also to control the output of assets created with Google AI automatically when text customization is “ON”.

Here is a screenshot of this in the wild from Arpan Banerjee via LinkedIn:

Here is the GIF from that announcement:

