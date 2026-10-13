Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2026

Oct 13, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about a domain migration that seemed to migrate back four months later. Google may now show prescription drug ads in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Discover may transform into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience. Video processing is stuck for Google Merchant Center. The Search Console performance report custom date picker is/was broken. Google Business Profiles added gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher attributes. Google has revamped its Data Strength Best Practices help document with much greater emphasis on sending more first-party data and identifiers. Google Search Console broke and then fixed the data selector tool. I am sad to report that Nick Wilsdon has passed away yesterday, October 11, 2026.

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