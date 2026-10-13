Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about a domain migration that seemed to migrate back four months later. Google may now show prescription drug ads in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Discover may transform into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience. Video processing is stuck for Google Merchant Center. The Search Console performance report custom date picker is/was broken. Google Business Profiles added gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher attributes. Google has revamped its Data Strength Best Practices help document with much greater emphasis on sending more first-party data and identifiers. Google Search Console broke and then fixed the data selector tool. I am sad to report that Nick Wilsdon has passed away yesterday, October 11, 2026.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Optimized Tagging Experience For Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Android is the best and worst thing about Googlebooks, The Verge

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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