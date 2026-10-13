Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google spoke about a domain migration that seemed to migrate back four months later. Google may now show prescription drug ads in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Discover may transform into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience. Video processing is stuck for Google Merchant Center. The Search Console performance report custom date picker is/was broken. Google Business Profiles added gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher attributes. Google has revamped its Data Strength Best Practices help document with much greater emphasis on sending more first-party data and identifiers. Google Search Console broke and then fixed the data selector tool. I am sad to report that Nick Wilsdon has passed away yesterday, October 11, 2026.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Showing Sites Old Domain Fourth Months After Domain Move?
I spotted a thread on Reddit that seemed off from an SEO perspective. A site owner said he switched to a new domain four months ago, Google indexed and served the new domain but then all of a sudden, Google started to show the old domain again four months after the migration.
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Google May Show Pharmaceutical & Drug Ads In AI Mode & AI Overviews
Google may show "certain pharmaceutical products" and pharmaceutical drugs within ads in AI Mode and AI Overviews. A Google spokesperson told Adweek it has "recently expanded to include certain pharmaceutical products" within these surfaces.
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Google Discover To Transform Into Hyper-Personalized Concierge
Google posted a new job posting to hire a Principal, UX, Search Discover who will lead efforts to transform Google Discover into a "proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience."
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Google Merchant Center Videos Stuck In Preview Processing
There are reports of an error in Google Merchant Center with video uploads getting stuck in the "preview processing" status.
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New Google Local Dietary Attributes: Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Halal & Kosher
Google is rolling out new dietary attributes for local restaurants within Google Business Profiles. Google added gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher attributes, in addition to vegetarian and vegan attributes that were already there.
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Google Search Console Performance Report Date Picker Not Working
The date picker in the performance reports in Google Search Console seems to be currently broken. The end date seems to be stuck in 1969 and when I try to change it, it says "Date can't be after 1969-12-31."
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Google Ads Data Strength Best Practices Updated
Google has revamped its Data Strength Best Practices help document with much greater emphasis on sending more first-party data and identifiers, using Data Manager correctly, adopting AI-powered campaigns, and supporting its recommendations with performance statistics. It is a big update to the document.
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The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Nick Wilsdon - Loved By Industry
I am sad to report that Nick Wilsdon has passed away yesterday, October 11, 2026. Nick Wilsdon has been in the SEO industry for over two decades and was a close friend to many in the search marketing industry.
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Google Art Gallery
Did you know Google has an art gallery as you walk up the stairs at one of the Google offices? Almost two years ago we posted a video of this but now here is a fresh image from Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Yeah, something funny is going on with Google Trends data. I just checked a bunch of queries over the past year and Wyoming is number one (by a mile). Either the data is botched or something else is going on... Maybe @danielwaisberg knows., Glenn Gabe on X
- Bing updated search results by selecting text to search. Now much bigger and bold, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Google is adding icons to responses offered by Google AI Mode., Radu Oncescu on X
- Player stats in entity cards for NBA and NFL, Nicholas McDonough on X
- Google is testing a new design for the Google app header widgets called "Supernova Design," featuring flat blocks instead of separate cards, each with rounded corners., Damien Andell on X
- If someone were to link to these URLs, and they're not blocked by robots.txt, then we wouldn't artificially hold back a crawl. That said, it seems unlikely that someone would link to them, imo., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft-Decision-1 being experimented with in Copilot and Bing
- Google Ads tests AI-powered campaign creation using natural language
- Google Ads tests automated bidding for Video Reach campaigns
- Google Analytics launches User Groups Admin API for easier access management
- Google Ads gives Demand Gen advertisers a way to keep Lookalike targeting restrictions
- Consolidate or segment? A Performance Max decision framework
- How to audit off-page AI search visibility and build a 90-day plan
- AI search is helping people ask bigger questions. Is your brand ready?
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Claude Got Guidelines, Now What?, iPullRank
- How ChatGPT Does Query Fan-Out (15 Million Queries Studied), Ahrefs
- Introducing Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full: Frontier Models for Agents, Facebook
- Meta unveils new frontier-class AI models to compete with OpenAI, Anthropic, Axios
- AI's Supercharging a Scam Economy Bigger Than the Cocaine Trade, Bloomberg
- How to build an AI visibility dashboard with Semrush, Semrush
- How to Find Out Who Gemini Cites for Your Query, and Why It Isn't You, Suganthan
- Meta has some Wonder Full new AI models, The Verge
- AI models may be capable of self-replicating without access to a datacenter, Anthropic
Analytics
- Optimized Tagging Experience For Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
Industry & Business
- AI is less regulated than milk, Microsoft president says, BBC
- Global Smartphone Shipments Hit a New Low with 20% YoY Decline, Lowest in 14 Years as Continued Memory Constraints Tighten Supply, Counterpoint
- How Microsoft’s New Office Chief Fixed Copilot and Won Over Nadella, The Information
- Microsoft’s new AI chip makes it less reliant on Nvidia’s GPUs, The Verge
- Alphabet President Ruth Porat on how Google is funding AI to win long term, and the risks ahead, Fortune
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Marketing Highlights from Content Marketing World 2026, TopRank Marketing
- Your Content Creation Process: Working With an SEO Partner, Level434
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is flooded with incident reports that won't go away, Android Authority
- The Fastest Way for a Real Estate Agent to Rank in Google's Local Pack, SEO Savvy Agent
Other Search
PPC
- Bing tests larger CTA button on sponsored ads, Search Engine Watch
- Google Ads API Release and Sunset Schedules for 2026-2027, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Opens AI Mode to Prescription Drug Ads, AdWeek
- How to Track Google Ads Conversions in the Age of AI, WordStream
- Microsoft Advertising Updates Gambling Policy in Brazil, PPC News Feed
- PPC Imposter Syndrome: What If Your Self-Doubt Is Accurate?, PPC Live
- Can Google Ads Work on $500 a Month? A Practical Starting Point for Small Businesses, Hop Skip Media
Search Features
- ChatGPT tests a shopping question box with a find button, Search Engine Watch
- Bing tests “Related searches based on your browsing” below sponsored ads, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- Finding High-Value Converting Queries That Mainstream Tools Miss, DEJAN
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Starter Guide: Decoded Post Google Leak, Hobo
- Which Sections of Your Content Are Actually Citable?, Lumar
- Technical SEO Traps to Watch Out for in Ecommerce Migrations, Owain Lloyd-Williams
Feedback:
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