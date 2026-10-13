There are reports of an error in Google Merchant Center with video uploads getting stuck in the "preview processing" status. This causes the videos to look static both in your product listings in Google Search and other surfaces.

This was first spotted by Joey Bidner and then Emmanuel Flossie posted about it on his site and on LinkedIn. They said that this happens to all videos, including those on YouTube and from third-party platforms.

Emmanuel wrote, "Product videos you submit to Google Merchant Center are currently stuck in “preview processing”, and they never actually play on your listings. This affects both YouTube links and videos hosted on your own website."

In Merchant Center, open a product that has a video attached and you will see the video status sitting in preview processing. It does not move forward - he said:

Then the video looks static, unplayable, in the search surfaces:

There is no ETA for when this might be fixed but it seems widespread according to reports.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.