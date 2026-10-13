Google Search Console Performance Report Date Picker Not Working

Oct 13, 2026 - 7:16 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Calendar

The date picker in the performance reports in Google Search Console seems to be currently broken. The end date seems to be stuck in 1969 and when I try to change it, it says "Date can't be after 1969-12-31."

The 1969 thing is not that unusual for date picker bugs but in this case, I can't seem to change it. The default date selections seem to work, the 24 hours, 7 days, 28 days, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months and 16 months. But when you select the custom date range, that is when it seems to fail.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Console Date Filter 1969

Then when you try to change the end date:

Google Search Console Date Filter Broken

I spotted this via Punit on X. He sees 1970:

Do you have this problem?

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 9:10 am it was fixed:

 

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