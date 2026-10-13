The date picker in the performance reports in Google Search Console seems to be currently broken. The end date seems to be stuck in 1969 and when I try to change it, it says "Date can't be after 1969-12-31."

The 1969 thing is not that unusual for date picker bugs but in this case, I can't seem to change it. The default date selections seem to work, the 24 hours, 7 days, 28 days, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months and 16 months. But when you select the custom date range, that is when it seems to fail.

Here is a screenshot:

Then when you try to change the end date:

I spotted this via Punit on X. He sees 1970:

Also I can see, Search console the END date shows 1970-01-01 pic.twitter.com/0Y0yokmW29 — Punit (@Punit6008) October 13, 2026

Do you have this problem?

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 9:10 am it was fixed: