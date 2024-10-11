Google Search Missing Video Tab For Some Users - Bug?

Oct 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Filed Under Google

Broken Google Video Camera

Google Search seems to be missing the video tab under the search bar for some searchers. I suspect this is some sort of weird bug, there is no way in my mind that Google will do away with the ability to search for videos.

Nevertheless, there are tons of complaints in the Google Web Search Forums about the video tab not showing up in the Google Search results.

Here is what one user sees:

Google Search Video Tab Missing

I personally can see the video tab:

Google Search Video Tab

Here are some of the complaint threads:

Hat tip to @Himanshuz_chd for notifying me of this bug. Again, I assume this is a bug and not a feature.

Forum discussion at forum threads above.

 

