Google has added an edit and delete button link next to the reviews you added to a Google Business Profile listing. This gives the reviewer a quicker method to modify or remove the review they left for a business.

Ben Fisher first noticed this last week, I am still in catch up mode from being offline for two days, so here it is. I honestly didn't think this was new but the local SEO community said I was wrong.

Here is the screenshot from Ben on X:

I really thought I've seen this, at least the "edit" link but maybe I am confusing it with something else.

In any event, it might be easier for you to send people back to modify their reviews for a business now.

