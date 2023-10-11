Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads has a serving and spending bug impacting many advertisers; the issue started earlier this morning and continued by the time this newsletter was published. Google Ads is testing local ads with expanding image carousels. Google Discover has "get the latest" on with an author name. Google Business Profile attributes are being automatically edited by Google. Google Ads updated its rewards policy to allow indirect and non-monetary offers.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Serving & Spending Bugs Impacting Many Advertisers
Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads this morning "affecting a significant subset of users." The issue is specific with serving Google Ads and the spending controls for campaigns running in Google Ads. Google is investigating the issue.
- Google Discover "Get The Latest On" Feature
Google Discover now shows a new section named "Get the latest on" and shows an author/journalist that you can click on and see their knowledge panel with their recent articles.
- Google Local Ads With Expanding Images In Carousel
Google is testing a new ad format, at least I think it is newish, where it shows local ad that has images that expand when you swipe over them to move them in a carousel motion.
- Google Business Profiles Auto Edits Business Attributes
There are reports that Google is automatically editing the attributes of businesses within Google Business Profiles. I am told these edits are helpful and logical, since Google is using okay logic to make the necessary changes to attributes when business owners are not.
- Google Ads Policy For Ads That Offer Rewards To Allow Indirect or Non-Monetary Items
Google Ads later this month will update its policies for ads that offer rewards to allow indirect or non-monetary items to be offered as rewards. This policy change will happen on October 31, 2023.
- Mark Zuckerberg With Bing Team Over A Decade Ago
Michael Schechter from Microsoft shared some old photos from 2011 of when Mark Zuckerberg, Brett Taylor, Bubba Murarka and the Bing team were working on adding social to Bing Search.
