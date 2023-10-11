Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a serving and spending bug impacting many advertisers; the issue started earlier this morning and continued by the time this newsletter was published. Google Ads is testing local ads with expanding image carousels. Google Discover has "get the latest" on with an author name. Google Business Profile attributes are being automatically edited by Google. Google Ads updated its rewards policy to allow indirect and non-monetary offers.

