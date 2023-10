About a month ago, Daniel Waisberg shared a photo of a sunset (or maybe a sunrise) from the Google office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He posted on Twitter and wrote, "From Google TLV 😍" - I hope the team there is safe and secure and all those in the area as well.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.