Mark Zuckerberg With Bing Team Over A Decade Ago

Oct 11, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Mark Zuckerberg Bing Team 2011

Michael Schechter from Microsoft shared some old photos from 2011 of when Mark Zuckerberg, Brett Taylor, Bubba Murarka and the Bing team were working on adding social to Bing Search.

Remember when Bing added Facebook data to its search results in 2011? I suspect that was this. Oh, they dropped Facebook in 2014. Here are the photos from Michael Schechter:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: White YouTube Jump Suits
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus