Mark Zuckerberg With Bing Team Over A Decade Ago

Michael Schechter from Microsoft shared some old photos from 2011 of when Mark Zuckerberg, Brett Taylor, Bubba Murarka and the Bing team were working on adding social to Bing Search.

Remember when Bing added Facebook data to its search results in 2011? I suspect that was this. Oh, they dropped Facebook in 2014. Here are the photos from Michael Schechter:

Bing working with Meta again seems as good a time as any to post this photo from 2011, when I snuck Zuck, Brett Taylor and @bubba into Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus for a late night cross-company hack session. That’s me telling Mark *exactly* how social search should work 😆 https://t.co/zRZP0a9o5B pic.twitter.com/KnFMlN6iCA — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) September 28, 2023

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.