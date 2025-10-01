Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode now gets more visual with the new visual search fan out technique. Google's Liz Reid was interviewed again about the future of Google Search. Google AI Overviews tests a sticky citations box. Google Ads Performance Max gets new segmentation in the asset report, and new features for channel reporting. Google ADs has new message asset requirements. Google rolled out the emoji answer box. 😡 Finally, I am offline for Yom Kippur tomorrow - there will be no stories published on Thursday.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode With More Visual Responses
    Google announced that AI Mode had been updated to handle and respond more visually. So AI Mode responses both understand your queries in a more visual way and respond with more visual responses. Google said the responses aim at sparking inspiration, amongst other things.
  • Google's Elizabeth Reid Interviewed On AI, Search, Blue Links, SEO & More
    Here is a new interview published yesterday by The Economic Times Podcasts with Elizabeth Reid, VP of Google Search. She spoke about Google's progression of AI in Search, content quality, SEO, blue links, traffic, the ecosystem, agentic features and more.
  • Google AI Overviews With Sticky Citations As You Scroll
    Google is testing having the citations stick to the top (of the AI Overview section only) as you scroll down past the AI Overview. This keeps those citations more in view, as you scroll over the AI Overview.
  • Google Ads PMax Segmentation In Asset Reporting & Channel Reporting Features
    Google Ads has announced several new features, including segmentation in asset reporting and enhancements to channel performance reporting. Google told me that this continues to provide advertisers with the visibility they are seeking.
  • New Google Ads Message Assets Requirements
    Google announced new message assets requirements for Google Ads. These new requirements aim "to ensure a good user experience" and go into effect on October 30, 2025.
  • Google Search Rolls Out Emoji Answer Box
    In June, Google began testing showing a new answer box for emoji related queries. So when you search for a specific type of emoji, Google will give you the emoji options that you can copy directly from the search results page instead of going to a third-party publisher site. Well, that seems fully live as of today.
  • October 2025 Google Webmaster Report
    Google's spam update completed after almost a month rollout, it was pretty wild and got even more wild after the rollout completed. Google AI Mode rolled out to more languages, is more visual, is testing agentic experiences and much more. Google dropped the num parameter causing a huge mess for so many of us.
  • Google Reflex Training
    Here is something new, this Googler, is doing what is called reflex training at the Google office. These sticks fall from the top of the device, and you need to catch them before they fall.
  • Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5786
    This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Wednesday night (October 1st) through Thursday night (October 2nd) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur...

