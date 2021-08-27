Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the weekly SEO video recap today, check it out and make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel. Also, the description Google uses in the snippet is still customized based on the query. Google's top stories carousels show a fact check label. Google said keyword rich domains won't help you rank. Google's local pack has some examples without any call to actions. Google said removing AMP won't generally result in lower rankings. Have a great and safe weekend.

