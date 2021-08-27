Waze Swag: Shirt, Cup, Seat Saver, Notebook, Fleece & More

Aug 27, 2021
Waze Swag

Here are some photos of swag from Google's Waze team sent to Hillel Fuld in Israel. I don't think I know anyone who has more swag than Hillel. But this time he shared a collection from Google's Waze.

Waze is based in Israel and he knows a bunch of the people there and I guess they sent him some nice swag. Here is his tweet with more photos of this:

