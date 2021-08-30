Google My Business Mentor Trophy

Ben Fisher received a very limited Google My Business mentorship award. Well, it looks like a trophy. He said it is given out by the Google Product Expert group to very few people. He posted this photo on Twitter.

He said "I think they gave out like 5 or 6 this year.. pretty cool to be named or out of a few thousand PE's." Indeed - congrats Ben!

