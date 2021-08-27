Google Top Stories Tests Fact Check Labels

Google has been labeling news stories with fact check labels for many years now. But I do not believe I've seen them in the top stories carousel and section in the web search results.

Suhailaerath shared a screenshot with me on Twitter of Google testing the fact check label in web search on top stories. Here is his screenshot, but I tried replicating it numerous ways, without any success.

This is what I see for those same stories, even if I change my location to India:

I was able to replicate it for this story, here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

I am not sure why I don't see the fact check label for the same stories as Suhailaerath saw it for but I do see it for some others.

Here is the structured data to add fact check markup to your stories, if you are interested.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Michael Lewittes tells me this is not new. :)