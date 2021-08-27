Google: Keyword Rich Domains For Your Website Won't Help You Rank

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it is not worth buying multiple keyword-rich domains for one website for SEO reasons. This is similar messaging Google has posted over the years but sometimes we see keyword rich domains ranking well and sometimes we don't. So sometimes we need Google to tell us, it is not a serious ranking factor.

The question was "Tell me it’s not worth buying multiple keyword-rich domains for one website?" John replied "IMO not for SEO reasons, but you might find them useful for things like ads."

Here are those tweets:

IMO not for SEO reasons, but you might find them useful for things like ads. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 6, 2021

Here is some of our older, previous coverage of this topic:

Forum discussion at Twitter.