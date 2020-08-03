Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ranking Update & Fluctuations July 31st & August 1st
    Seems like since Friday and throughout the weekend there may have been some update pushed out by Google to its search ranking algorithm. There is chatter and there are third-party tracking tools that seem to suggest there was some sort of update. Google has not confirmed any update, so this would be Google updating as normal to them.
  • Google Tests "Also In The News" Box Under Top Stories
    Last week Google was testing "for context" sections within the top stories carousel. This week, Google is testing "also in the news" carousel boxes under the Top stories section in Google search.
  • Google Tests Categorized Sections For Search Results Again
    We've seen this numerous times where Google would test sections by category of some sort of its search results. Well, over the past several days Google started those tests back up. Here are some screen shots shared with me on Twitter. Note, I may have missed some, feel free to ping me to add yours.
  • Web Stories Also Get More Exposure In Google Image Search
    SEOs have been loving playing with Web Stories in Google Search for the extra exposure those get and potentially the higher click through rate. But did you know that these are also highlighted in Google's Image search results?
  • Microsoft Bing - The New Name Of Bing Search?
    Over the weekend a lot of people who use Bing saw a new logo and new name for the Bing search engine. Now it says Microsoft Bing instead of just Bing and the logo is the Microsoft logo, not the Bing logo.
  • Google On When Comments Can Hurt Your Blog & When You Should Block Them
    In the next episode of the Search Off The Record podcast from John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt of Google - they spoke about comments and how they may impact your blog. They also spoke about CMS platforms, how they got hired at Google and JavaScript including the Disqus issue.
  • Vlog #78: Jennifer Slegg On Google Quality Raters Guidelines & Algorithm Updates
    Jennifer Slegg (@jenstar) has a long history in the SEO space but right now is pretty well known for her editorial work on the Google Quality Raters Guidelines and algorithm write ups. When Google launched AdSense...
  • Google Balloon Dress
    Here is a photo Google shared on Instagram of Lavinia Solano's Google twisted balloon dress. Yes, she made a Google dress out of balloons. Google wrote on Instagram

