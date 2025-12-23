Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads MMC accounts are starting to see channel performance reporting. Google Ads Demand Gen gains Maps channel. Google Search traffic dropped 25 points to news publishers based on the distribution of all Google Maps traffic. Google Search bar in Chrome teases AI Mode searches. Google Discover notifications push people to Google Discover.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads MCC Accounts With Channel Performance Reporting
Some Google Ads MCC, Manager Accounts, are seeing channel performance reporting. This does not seem to have been rolled out to all advertisers yet, but Mike Ryan noticed it was rolling out on some of his MCC accounts.
-
Google Ads Adds Google Maps Channel For Demand Gen
Google Ads added a new channel control for Demand Gen to show ads in Google Maps. Some advertisers see the ability to select Maps as a placement in Demand Gen.
-
Google Search Traffic To News Publishers Drops From 51% To 27%
Google Search has been sending 25 percentage points less traffic to news publishers over the past two years, according to the folks over at Newzdash. In 2023, Google Web Search made up over 51% of traffic from Google surfaces to news publishers; that number is now down to 27%.
-
Google Search Bar Tests Teases For AI Mode With Animation In Box
Google is testing prefilling the search bar in a new Chrome tab, with teasers to encourage you to search deeper with AI Mode. Google is putting in the search box, "Research a topic," "Write something new," "Ask Google," and "Make a plan."
-
Google Discover Notifications That Go AI Mode Responses
Have you seen those Google Discover notifications that pop up and seem like news notifications from the Google app but what they do is drive you into Google AI Mode. I find them incredibly annoying, because every time I click on it, I think I am going to a news article but instead, I am given an AI-generated AI Mode answer.
-
Google London Holidays Signage
The entrance to the Google London office is ready for the holidays. You can see the signage is all dressed up for the holidays. And in some of the videos on Instagram, as you walk in, the lobby is all decked out as well.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Good Morning Google Land! This is the 12/22 edition of "Core Updates Notes". The Dec broad core update keeps rolling on... We saw the first tremor on Saturday (which I shared about) and we are about 1.5 weeks into the 2-3 week rollout. S, Glenn Gabe on X
- Quick reminder to Hotels NOT to try and sneak in a Special Offer into a post on their Google Business Profile. Google takes their OTA Ad revenue seriously!, Tim Capper on X
- Share of search traffic over time: ChatGPT: January - 78.59% November - 74.25% Gemini: January - 5.64% November - 14.95% DeepSeek: January - 12.79% November - 5.35% Grok: January - 0.02% November - 2.53% Perplexity: January - 2.96% N, Similarweb on X
- There's something you don't see every day... these 4 medical sites have generally grown over the last several years but are being hit hard by this current core update, Lily Ray on X
- This is circulating again. Pretty amazing to hear Larry Page predict what we are experiencing now with AI in Search. This was from 2000. "Artificial Intelligence would be the ultimate version of Google. So if we had the ultimate sea, Glenn Gabe on X
- You'll find even more of these in your server logs - lots of users who just don't update to something reasonable. Users? I meant scripts :-), John Mueller on Bluesky
- Image SEO in 2026 is about machine readability., Myriam Jessier on Bluesky
Feedback:
