Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads MMC accounts are starting to see channel performance reporting. Google Ads Demand Gen gains Maps channel. Google Search traffic dropped 25 points to news publishers based on the distribution of all Google Maps traffic. Google Search bar in Chrome teases AI Mode searches. Google Discover notifications push people to Google Discover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Google ads funnel Mac users to poisoned AI chats that spread the AMOS infostealer, Malwarebytes

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.