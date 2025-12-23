Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2025

Dec 23, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads MMC accounts are starting to see channel performance reporting. Google Ads Demand Gen gains Maps channel. Google Search traffic dropped 25 points to news publishers based on the distribution of all Google Maps traffic. Google Search bar in Chrome teases AI Mode searches. Google Discover notifications push people to Google Discover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads MCC Accounts With Channel Performance Reporting
    Some Google Ads MCC, Manager Accounts, are seeing channel performance reporting. This does not seem to have been rolled out to all advertisers yet, but Mike Ryan noticed it was rolling out on some of his MCC accounts.
  • Google Ads Adds Google Maps Channel For Demand Gen
    Google Ads added a new channel control for Demand Gen to show ads in Google Maps. Some advertisers see the ability to select Maps as a placement in Demand Gen.
  • Google Search Traffic To News Publishers Drops From 51% To 27%
    Google Search has been sending 25 percentage points less traffic to news publishers over the past two years, according to the folks over at Newzdash. In 2023, Google Web Search made up over 51% of traffic from Google surfaces to news publishers; that number is now down to 27%.
  • Google Search Bar Tests Teases For AI Mode With Animation In Box
    Google is testing prefilling the search bar in a new Chrome tab, with teasers to encourage you to search deeper with AI Mode. Google is putting in the search box, "Research a topic," "Write something new," "Ask Google," and "Make a plan."
  • Google Discover Notifications That Go AI Mode Responses
    Have you seen those Google Discover notifications that pop up and seem like news notifications from the Google app but what they do is drive you into Google AI Mode. I find them incredibly annoying, because every time I click on it, I think I am going to a news article but instead, I am given an AI-generated AI Mode answer.
  • Google London Holidays Signage
    The entrance to the Google London office is ready for the holidays. You can see the signage is all dressed up for the holidays. And in some of the videos on Instagram, as you walk in, the lobby is all decked out as well.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2025

Dec 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads MCC Accounts With Channel Performance Reporting

Dec 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adds Google Maps Channel For Demand Gen

Dec 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Traffic To News Publishers Drops From 51% To 27%

Dec 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Bar Tests Teases For AI Mode With Animation In Box

Dec 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Discover Notifications That Go AI Mode Responses

Dec 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads MCC Accounts With Channel Performance Reporting

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.