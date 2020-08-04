Apple Self Driving Car Looks Like It Has A Big iPhone On Top

Louis Gray was just walking down the road and spotted not a Google self driving car but an Apple self driving car. You can tell it is Apple because on the roof is a massive iPhone looking system with cameras and sensors of all sorts. But because it is Apple, it looks somewhat pretty and packaged nicely.

Louis posted the photo on Twitter and he said it looks like a mattress is on the roof of the car. He said "Apple out here, delivering mattresses in Sunnyvale. Wonder how many Little Caesar pizzas we could put on top of their unit and feed families?"

