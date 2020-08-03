Google Balloon Dress

Here is a photo Google shared on Instagram of Lavinia Solano's Google twisted balloon dress. Yes, she made a Google dress out of balloons.

Google wrote on Instagram "twisting balloons has kept @artbylavinia busy in quarantine. So when her daughter @athena_1119 wanted to dress up as Google, Lavina knew just the material to make the look pop. Swipe to see how Lavina and her daughter gave “search trends” a new (fashionable) meaning, and let us know how you’re staying creative in the comments."

