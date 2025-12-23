Some Google Ads MCC, Manager Accounts, are seeing channel performance reporting. This does not seem to have been rolled out to all advertisers yet, but Mike Ryan noticed it was rolling out on some of his MCC accounts.

Channel performance reporting helps you understand how your Performance Max campaign is delivering results across Google’s full range of channels and inventory. On the channel performance page, you’ll find a campaign-level performance summary along with data visualization to help you determine which channels you’re engaging customers on and how they’re contributing to your conversion goals.

We've seen the report roll out to advertisers over the past year or so. But now it is rolling out on the higher MCC-level.

Google has said this is coming but I have not seen anyone see it in the wild until now.

Here is the screenshot Mike Ryan sent me:

