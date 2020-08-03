Vlog #78: Jennifer Slegg On Google Quality Raters Guidelines & Algorithm Updates

Jennifer Slegg (@jenstar) has a long history in the SEO space but right now is pretty well known for her editorial work on the Google Quality Raters Guidelines and algorithm write ups. When Google launched AdSense, she had a blog on AdSense and was the guru on that topic. She was also a moderator at WebmasterWorld. So she has done a lot for the SEO community over a long time.

We briefly talked about the good old days with Google AdSense revenues. Then how Yahoo came out with the Yahoo Publisher Network, which paid out more than Google. There are a lot of smaller networks out there today but Google AdSense is the big deal.

Now Jennifer is writing up the big changes with the Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines. It is a massive 160+ page document that Jennifer, numerous times, broke down for the SEO community. She finds it fascinating and loves to read about it and then share what she learned about it with the community. She does feel that SEOs are way too focused on E-A-T. Jennifer Slegg said E-A-T is a good way to sell SEO clients but it is not as big as most think. She said, like Gary Illyes said, there are lots of baby algorithms to conceptualize what E-A-T is but there is no E-A-T score. It is important to understand that these guidelines are designed for non-SEOs, normal people, so keep that in mind.

We then talked about Google algorithm updates and she said there will always be changes. There are 600,000 experiments, over 3,000 changes in search, per year, so yea, there are lots of updates she said. The core updates are probably important to discuss but getting bogged down by all of them. For every site that tanks in a specific update, there are sites that do well - so keep that in mind.

You can follow Jennifer on Twitter at @jenstar.

