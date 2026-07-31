Google has begun alerting some advertisers that it will soon require D-U-N-S numbers for businesses and users to be verified. Verification is required for select verticals and users in the US. And honestly, getting a D-U-N-S numbers for some businesses can be a pain.

This change was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn of the notice in the help documents. The notice reads:

New Verification Requirements: We are updating our verification process. Moving forward, you will see new requirements listed in your Business Verification tab for any new CIDs. No action is required for CIDs that have already successfully completed their verification checks. Read more in our Help Center.

That link to the help document seems new, it says:

For select verticals and users in the US, Google verifies that businesses are registered according to relevant laws and regulations. We do this using your business's D-U-N-S® number, which you can obtain from Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a global provider of business data. For instructions on obtaining a D-U-N-S number, review the details below. If you can't obtain a D-U-N-S number, you'll be able to provide one of the following documents to complete your business registration verification: Business Registration with the Secretary of State's Office, EIN with the IRS, Business Registration with the Dept. of Revenue.

Then it goes through how to obtain a D-U-N-S number and says:

A D-U-N-S® number, which you can obtain from Dun & Bradstreet, is used to verify your business identity for Local Services Ads. Having a D-U-N-S number ensures accurate and reliable business information, improving your chances of connecting with potential customers.

Here is his screenshot:

Google is transitioning Local Service Ads to Google Ads, so I wonder how this might impact things.

It is nice that Google offers an alternative to using a D-U-N-S number.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.