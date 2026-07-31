Google Ads Insights Carousel

Jul 31, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Light Bulb Insights

Google Ads may be rolling out a new design for its insights section where it gives you the "Top things to know today." This new interface for this section is in a carousel format, where you can toggle through the various automated insights that Google Ads is providing.

This change was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted more details about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google Ads quietly rolled out a new Insights carousel... and it's actually useful."

Here is the screenshot:

Google Ads Insights Carousel

"Instead of showing a single recommendation, Google now displays multiple swipeable insight cards (7 in total) that surface important account information in one place," she added.

Here are the categories of insights that Natasha spotted and posted:

  • Immediate Issues: Highlights campaigns with critical performance or configuration issues requiring immediate action.
  • Budget Alerts: Identifies campaigns limited by budget that may be missing potential conversions.
  • Spend Changes: Flags unusual increases or decreases in campaign and ad group spend.
  • Target CPA Tracking: Compares actual CPA against target CPA to identify campaigns on or off target.
  • Device Insights: Shows significant changes in conversions across devices, such as mobile performance trends.
  • Conversion Trends: Summarises week-over-week conversion changes and top contributing campaigns.
  • Top Performing Ads: Highlights search ads with the biggest CTR improvements.
  • Competitive Insights: Displays impression share and auction performance compared to the previous period.

Also spotted by Jordan Fry:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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