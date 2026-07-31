Google has yet another bug with the Google Business Profiles platform. This one is with products being placed in "Pending" status, new products and old products, I believe. This started a couple of days ago and the issue still seems to be lingering, or pending, if you will.

I have not seen Google respond to the complaints about this issue but it does seem widespread.

Here is a screenshot of the Pending labels on products in Google Business Profiles from Nirmal Panwar on X:

Many are seeing this bug and I also spotted a couple of threads at the Google Business Profiles Forum with complaints. Here are what some are saying in the forums:

This week I noticed that new products I've added are staying in "Pending" much longer than usual (normally goes live within a couple of minutes now it's been over a day or 2). Also, products that were previously approved and live are now showing as "Pending" again, even though I didn't edit them. Anyone else seeing this, or know if it's a known issue?

Starting today (July 30, 2026), products that were approved and live for several months suddenly reverted to "Pending" status across multiple Google Business Profiles I manage (5 profiles affected). I did not edit or resubmit any of these products before this happened.

And in the Local Search Forum:

Since Monday, we have been experiencing an issue across all of our clients’ Google Business Profiles. Newly added products, as well as older products that were previously live, are suddenly being moved to “Pending” status. This is not an isolated issue and is affecting every client profile we manage. We do not have Google Merchant Center accounts connected to these profiles and have never used Google Merchant Center.

Again, if you are having this issue, it seems like you are not alone - others are experiencing this problem as well.

Hopefully Google will fix it and you won't have to do anything.

Forum discussion at X, Local Search Forum and Google Business Profiles Forum.