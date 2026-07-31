OpenAI is testing a new campaign type named Agent, which allows you to send ChatGPT searchers and users to a Business Agent conversation. So instead of just going to your website, you send them into a chat experience on your website?

This was spotted by Juozas Kaziukėnas who posted more information on LinkedIn - this is not live for all, I do not see it in my account yet. But Juozas said this is "in place in the ads manager for select advertisers."

Here is his screenshot:

The only campaign type options I see are standard and product feeds, I do not see "Agent" as an option yet.

Juozas wrote:

OpenAI is working on a fundamentally different advertising type - ads that launch business agents. Clicking on traditional online ads opens a website; these new ChatGPT ads will launch a business agent conversation configured with the context of the business. First, OpenAI will scrape the website of the business to build a business profile to figure out common customer questions, support information and general context about the business. Second, advertisers can create a business agent that follows defined instructions and uses the business profile for context, but also has access to product feeds and MCP tools for data access, and can capture leads through custom forms. And then finally they can launch an ad campaign that points to that agent rather than a website URL. The business agent is the same underlying tech as custom GPTs. I've not seen these new ads live yet, however, everything I described above is already in place in the ads manager for select advertisers. So I'm not 100% on the user experience, but it is interesting to see chatbot-native advertising.

Do any of you see this option?

Business agents aren't new to search or AI ads, Google announced them before.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.