Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2026

Jul 14, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Merchant Center has a new AI Performance report. Google Ads now asks for a justification to be entered when you request removal of someone's access. Google Ads updated its alcohol and gambling/games policy. OpenAI updated its crawler help documentation. Google also updated its crawler documentation, it had a typo. ChatGPT Ads Manager added a new product report and Attributed Sales Value and Sales ROAS metrics.

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