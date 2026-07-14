Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Merchant Center has a new AI Performance report. Google Ads now asks for a justification to be entered when you request removal of someone's access. Google Ads updated its alcohol and gambling/games policy. OpenAI updated its crawler help documentation. Google also updated its crawler documentation, it had a typo. ChatGPT Ads Manager added a new product report and Attributed Sales Value and Sales ROAS metrics.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Evergreen Content Is Over – The Individual Is The Only Strategy Left, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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