Google has updated its Google crawlers help documentation to fix a typo under the Google-InspectionTool user agent string. In short, Google had a semicolon as part of the Google-InspectionTool user agent string and it should not have been there, so Google removed the semicolon.

Here is the old version:

Here is the updated version:

So if you hard coded this user agent string into your software, you should remove the semicolon.

Google wrote, "The user agent string for Google-InspectionTool mistakenly included a semicolon, which didn't match the actual user agent string in production. This is now corrected in our documentation."

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