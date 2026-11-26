On Thanksgiving day we normally have the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City but today, for the first time, it was postponed due to weather. And Danny Sullivan reminded me that Ask Jeeves, which was an early search engine and lasted nearly 30 years, that Ask Jeeves was at the parade numerous times over the years.

In 1999, Ask Jeeves originally wanted a balloon, but missed the production window and debuted with a float featuring a 16-foot sculpture of Jeeves reading a book surrounded by books and a "whirlwind of knowledge.

Here is a photo from Fandom.com of the float:

2000–2002 Balloon: Jeeves became the first internet character turned into a giant parade balloon in 2000, carrying the "golden keys of knowledge". It flew in 2000, 2001, and 2002 before an initial retirement.

Here is the 2000 photo:

Here is the 2002 photo:

Here is Danny Sullivan's photo:

No Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? No problem! I have the 2004 parade on video where Ask Jeeves is still flying high. Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/Jw2kHwhJCm — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 26, 2026

Here is a video of some of these Ask Jeeves floats in action:

Happy Thanksgiving all!

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