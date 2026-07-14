OpenAI has added new metrics to the ChatGPT Ads manager advertiser control center. The new metrics include Attributed Sales Value and Sales ROAS. There is also product-level ad reporting in another report.

This update was spotted by Joss Froggatt who wrote on LinkedIn, "Two new columns have appeared (in ChatGPT Ads): Attributed Sales Value and Sales ROAS. No announcement that I can find, just there when I logged in."

"Interesting to see revenue metrics arriving ahead of 'the basics' like CvR and CPA, but ROAS has made the cut. Does it suggest OpenAI are prioritizing retail first, or could it be retail advertisers are just shouting the loudest?" he added.

Here is his screenshot of this:

The product level reporting was spotted by Craig Graham on LinkedIn - here is his screenshot:

I assume OpenAI will announce this soon.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.