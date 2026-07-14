Google Ads is now asking you to note a justification for when you request the removal of access for a user in your Google Ads account. Then that request is sent to another administrator for approval, with the justification you entered.

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted the screenshot of this on X:

Arpan wrote, "Google Ads now asks for a justification when removing account access for added security."

This is a nice addition, just in case you remove someone's access who probably should still have access?

it's cool except when there isn't a workflow for this situation https://t.co/Wl56FEOSNn — Greg (@PPCGreg) July 14, 2026

Forum discussion at X.