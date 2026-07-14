Google Ads Asks For Justification When Requesting Removal Of Access

Jul 14, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Cut

Google Ads is now asking you to note a justification for when you request the removal of access for a user in your Google Ads account. Then that request is sent to another administrator for approval, with the justification you entered.

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted the screenshot of this on X:

Google Ads Request Removal Justification

Arpan wrote, "Google Ads now asks for a justification when removing account access for added security."

This is a nice addition, just in case you remove someone's access who probably should still have access?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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