Google Merchant Center AI Performance Insights For AI Mode & AI Overviews

Jul 14, 2026 - 7:12 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Merchant Reports

Google Merchant Center is rolling out a beta AI Performance report that shares how well your products are performing within AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google wrote this report "specifically revealing your performance on AI Mode and AI Overviews."

This is in a new help document spotted by Hana Kobzova from PPC News Feed who said, "A new report called AI performance insights is currently in a pilot phase with select Merchant Center accounts in the US."

The report helps you "understand how your brands show up in conversational results, evaluate your visibility across different phases of the shopping journey, and view trends to help optimize your product data," Google wrote.

AI performance insights is currently in a pilot with a limited number of Merchant Center accounts in the US. This feature will roll out more broadly, expanding to Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand in the coming months.

To see if you have this report, log into Google Merchant Center, then go to the Analytics tab in the left-hand navigation panel and then select Products. From there you should be able to select the AI performance tab at the top of the page to load the dashboard, that is, if you have access.

Here are the Metrics:

  • Your share of voice: The share of voice captured by your brand or product surfaced compared to your competitors. The % is based on your number of AI impressions divided by the total amount of impressions across your competitors and yours shown for related queries.
  • Your competitors’ average share: The share of voice captured by your defined competitor set, helping you evaluate whether your brand's visibility is above or below the market standard. This data is based on your current competitors available in Merchant Center.
  • Query frequency: A representation of how popular specific query types, product terms, shopping journey phases, or product attributes have been. This metric highlights overall consumer demand in order to help you understand what to prioritize and optimize.
  • Query type: Indicates the type of query used by customers (for example, search by category, research product specs, looking for reviews), independent of their mindset or phase of the shopping journey.

Insights only focus on conversational search queries which consist mainly of shopping intent and brand related queries. Anything else won't be factored into these insights.

The scope filters are at the top of the dashboard, you can slice your data using the standard filter bar with these filters:

  • “Product category”: Filter based on a single product category. Note: There isn't a report that encompasses all categories.
  • “Time period”: Filter data based on available and specified times.
  • “Countries”: Filter for countries where you're eligible for AI performance insights.
  • “Traffic”: Current data is strictly limited to Organic AI traffic (for example, free listings) on AI experiences. Paid Ads traffic isn't included in this report.

Clicks? Any mention of clicks?

More details are in this help document.

If anyone has access to this report, please do send me a screenshot.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Brodie Clark shared screenshots of this AI performance report within Google Merchant Center on X:

Google Merchant Center Ai Performance Insights

Google Merchant Center Ai Performance Insights2

 

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