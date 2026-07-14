Google Ads has posted that it has (1) expanded its alcohol policy to expand the approved geographic locations and (2) updated the gambling and games policy to expand the certification requirements to all categories under this policy.

Alcohol policy

Google wrote, "On July 28, 2026, Google Ads will update its Alcohol policy to expand the approved geographic locations for the sale and informational promotion of alcoholic beverages."

What is allowed is to promote beverages up to the maximum permitted Alcohol by Volume (ABV) for that specific region, as well as 0% ABV beverages.

This update adds the following countries to our existing geographical allowances: Botswana, Burundi, Brazil, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Croatia, DR Congo, Ecuador (<5%), Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, Gabon, Iceland (<2.25%), Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea, Tanzania, Vietnam (<5.5%), Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Gambling and game policy

Google wrote, "On September 14, 2026, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy will be updated to expand the certification requirements launched in March to all categories under this policy."

Google added that all accounts seeking to advertise in any gambling and games category must now demonstrate good policy health.

For Manager Accounts (MCCs) with repeated online gambling certificate revocations, or accounts under MCC management that are repeatedly flagged for gambling violations while using a certificate, will forfeit eligibility to apply for any new online gambling certificates and may have existing certifications revoked.

The following domain requirements, which already exist on the application for certification, are being reiterated for emphasis:

Websites hosted on free subdomains are ineligible.

The domain must be directly owned and controlled by the business.

Standalone Ineligibility: Domains unrelated to gambling are ineligible for certification. The "Certification" section of the Gambling and games policy will be updated when these requirements take effect on September 14, 2026.

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