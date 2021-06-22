Daily Search Forum Recap: June 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have seen some light fluctuations over the past few days in the Google Search results, are they search algorithm tremors? Google's John Mueller said there is no notion of page authority at Google. Google has some new local justifications and is testing a country filter in Google News. Google also updated the robots.txt and structured data help docs. Finally, learn from John Shehata, the Global Vice President at Condé Nast on how to advance your career.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Quality Changes Take Several Months To Be Reprocessed & Reevaluated

John Mueller of Google confirmed what most of you SEOs already know, that it can take Google "several months" to understand quality changes that are made to a site. John Mueller said on Twitter "making significant quality changes across a site takes time to be picked up & reflected in search." "These things often take several months to be reprocessed & reevaluated," he said.

In 2018, Google's Danny Sullivan said Google does not recognize sentiment in Google Search. He was asked again in 2021 and Danny Sullivan, no, Google still does not consider it for uses in Search.

We expected Google to start showing non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel in mobile search last Thursday. It seems like as of yesterday, Monday afternoon, Google began to show non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel.

Google has expandable ad formats and it seems like Google likes to use those formats for some queries and for some searchers. Valentin Pletzer shared screen shots of him being covered with these ad formats in Google Search.

Did you ever look at your Google Ads reporting and see that the quality score metrics are missing data. Specifically the columns for quality score, expected CTR, landing page experience and ad relevance fields. Well, the reason may be that Google does not have enough exact match impressions to come up with the data.

