Lily Ray's Little Nephew Playing With GoogleBot

Lily Ray shared a video a few years back of her then toddler nephew playing with a GoogleBot. I think it is pretty cute and it made me smile, I thought it might make you smile.

She shared the video on Twitter that I embedded below so you can play it.

My nephew found Googlebot. @googlewmc pic.twitter.com/ZE0bdRlDxA — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 29, 2019

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.