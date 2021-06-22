A Lot Of Expandable Google Ads

Google has expandable ad formats and it seems like Google likes to use those formats for some queries and for some searchers. Valentin Pletzer shared screen shots of him being covered with these ad formats in Google Search.

He shared screenshots on Twitter - and I was not able to replicate any of them. Here are some of those screenshots:

He posted some more on Twitter:

default is: two open (full screen on Pixel 4XL), two closed — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) June 19, 2021

It was a very specific set of searches, so I guess the ads can go wild?

