A Lot Of Expandable Google Ads

Jun 22, 2021
Google has expandable ad formats and it seems like Google likes to use those formats for some queries and for some searchers. Valentin Pletzer shared screen shots of him being covered with these ad formats in Google Search.

He shared screenshots on Twitter - and I was not able to replicate any of them. Here are some of those screenshots:

He posted some more on Twitter:

It was a very specific set of searches, so I guess the ads can go wild?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

