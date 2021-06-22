Google Yellow Volkswagen Bus With A Boot

I asked Satyajeet Salgar of Google who went to Google last week for an in person meeting to snap photos of anything for this daily piece and he sent me a photo of a yellow Volkswagen bus. This bus was parked somewhere at the GooglePlex and had a matching yellow boot, so no one can easily steal it.

He posted this on Twitter to share with everyone.

Thanks for sharing Satyajeet.

It reminds me of the Yahoo Volkswagen buggy from a decade ago.

