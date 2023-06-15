Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2023

Jun 15, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Generative Experience now brings in content from reviews and photos via Google Business Profiles. Google now lets you virtually try on clothing with AI. Google Lens is coming to Bard and it can also detect some skin conditions. Google launched a new search quality spam report form. Google AdSense finally now integrates with Google Analytics 4.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Generative Experience Sources Reviews & Photos From Business Profiles
    Google announced it upgraded the Google Search Generative Experience experiment to now also bring in reviews and photos from not just the web but also from Google Business Profiles. This makes Google SGE better at helping you plan trips, travel, restaurants and so on.
  • Google Bard Gets Lens, Lens Detects Skin Conditions & Helps You Shop
    Google announced a slew of things yesterday around Google Lens, the big items is that Google Lens is coming to Google Bard. Also, Google Lens can detect skin conditions, help you shop and a lot more.
  • Google Search For Clothing Adds Virtual Try-On Models
    Google announced it is rolling out a feature to try on clothing and products on models virtually. This virtual try-on uses generative AI to show you clothes on a wide selection of real models, Google said. Google is also releasing new filters for apparel results.
  • Google's New Search Quality Feedback Form
    Google has released a new spam or as they call it, search quality feedback form. This form allows you to submit feedback around not just spam but paid links, malicious behavior, low quality, and other search quality issues.
  • Finally: Google AdSense Integrates With Google Analytics 4
    After many promises and just two weeks before the Google Analytics 4 deadline, AdSense now links and integrates directly with GA4. You can finally link your AdSense earnings data with your Google Analytics 4 profiles.
  • Google Floor Compass
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Mountain View, California, aka the GooglePlex, and you can see on the tile there is a compass. This way Googlers and Dooglers alike know which direction they

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Search Generative Experience Sources Reviews & Photos From Business Profiles
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus