Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2023

Google Search Generative Experience now brings in content from reviews and photos via Google Business Profiles. Google now lets you virtually try on clothing with AI. Google Lens is coming to Bard and it can also detect some skin conditions. Google launched a new search quality spam report form. Google AdSense finally now integrates with Google Analytics 4.
- Google Search Generative Experience Sources Reviews & Photos From Business Profiles
Google announced it upgraded the Google Search Generative Experience experiment to now also bring in reviews and photos from not just the web but also from Google Business Profiles. This makes Google SGE better at helping you plan trips, travel, restaurants and so on.
- Google Bard Gets Lens, Lens Detects Skin Conditions & Helps You Shop
Google announced a slew of things yesterday around Google Lens, the big items is that Google Lens is coming to Google Bard. Also, Google Lens can detect skin conditions, help you shop and a lot more.
- Google Search For Clothing Adds Virtual Try-On Models
Google announced it is rolling out a feature to try on clothing and products on models virtually. This virtual try-on uses generative AI to show you clothes on a wide selection of real models, Google said. Google is also releasing new filters for apparel results.
- Google's New Search Quality Feedback Form
Google has released a new spam or as they call it, search quality feedback form. This form allows you to submit feedback around not just spam but paid links, malicious behavior, low quality, and other search quality issues.
- Finally: Google AdSense Integrates With Google Analytics 4
After many promises and just two weeks before the Google Analytics 4 deadline, AdSense now links and integrates directly with GA4. You can finally link your AdSense earnings data with your Google Analytics 4 profiles.
- Google Floor Compass
Here is a photo from the Google office in Mountain View, California, aka the GooglePlex, and you can see on the tile there is a compass. This way Googlers and Dooglers alike know which direction they
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter will start paying verified content creators in coming weeks, says Elon Musk
- Google Marketing Live 2023: Reactions from the experts
- Google Ad business faces breakup after being charged with EU antitrust violations
- Google releases new search spam report form
- Google trials automatically created assets for Performance Max
- Google releasing new data around ads it serves the EU and Turkey
- How to drive SEO success with headless CMS
- Google Ads unveils new design
- How to write a meta description that gets clicks
- Google Search Console may show more breadcrumb warnings
- 7 questions brands must ask when assessing affiliate agencies
