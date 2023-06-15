Daily Search Forum Recap: June 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Generative Experience now brings in content from reviews and photos via Google Business Profiles. Google now lets you virtually try on clothing with AI. Google Lens is coming to Bard and it can also detect some skin conditions. Google launched a new search quality spam report form. Google AdSense finally now integrates with Google Analytics 4.

