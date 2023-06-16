UN Members At Google Pier 57 Office (On AI Topics)

It looks like Google hosted some members of the United Nations at the newish Google Pier 57 office in New York City to discuss the topic of AI responsibility.

The people in this photo include US Ambassador Chris Lu, Google's Melike Yetken Krilla, UK Director General Kumar Iyer and others.

Karan Bhatia, Global Head, Government Affairs & Public Policy at Google shared this photo on Twitter and wrote, "Delighted to welcome members of the UN community to Google’s NYC office at historic Pier 57 to discuss how bold & responsible uses for AI can strengthen global governance frameworks and improve the lives of millions."

