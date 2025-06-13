Google announced that it will be dropping more of the opt-out options available to Google AdSense publishers. Specifically, Google said that by July 7th it will remove the additional ad technology vendors opt-out control from AdSense Blocking controls.

Earlier this week, Google added a "Deprecated" label to the Additional ad technology vendors opt-out control.

Google said this is obsolete, writing, "The Additional ad technology vendors opt-out control, which enabled publishers to block additional third-party ad technology vendors used by advertisers from buying their ad slots, has become obsolete. The control no longer provides publishers with useful privacy or brand safety functionality."

No action is required from publishers. To manage ad technology vendors in regulatory regions, please continue to use your consent management platform (CMP) to collect and manage user consent as necessary.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.