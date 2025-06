Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google announced that it will be dropping more of the opt-out options available to Google AdSense publishers. Specifically, Google said that by July 7th it will remove the additional ad technology vendors opt-out control from AdSense Blocking controls.

Earlier this week, Google added a "Deprecated" label to the Additional ad technology vendors opt-out control.

Google said this is obsolete, writing, "The Additional ad technology vendors opt-out control, which enabled publishers to block additional third-party ad technology vendors used by advertisers from buying their ad slots, has become obsolete. The control no longer provides publishers with useful privacy or brand safety functionality."

No action is required from publishers. To manage ad technology vendors in regulatory regions, please continue to use your consent management platform (CMP) to collect and manage user consent as necessary.

