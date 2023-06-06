Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Seems like there is a Google search ranking algorithm update going on now, it's not confirmed by Google, as expected. Most SEOs are not impressed with the new Google Search Generative Experience. Google Ads now lets you sync columns and segments between MCC accounts. Google has a view in 3D QR code from desktop to mobile search. Google Search shows you local library book inventory. Also, the Google Ads advertiser console went down for a while today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Volatility Around June 6th
    It has actually been a couple of weeks since we last reported on a Google search ranking update, May 22/23rd, so it has been a while. But I am seeing new signs of another unconfirmed Google search algorithm ranking update today, around June 6th. I am seeing both a spike in chatter within the SEO community and many of the tools are showing volatility today, June 6th.
  • Google Ads Advertiser Console Currently Down
    The Google Ads interface and advertising console is currently down. It has been down for the past 40 minutes or so, going down a bit after 9am ET.
  • Google Ads With Sync Columns & Segments Across MCC Accounts
    Google Ads now lets advertisers sync columns and segments across the same or different accounts, using MCC accounts. There is this option to let you choose which account to apply your preferences from in the Google Ads dashboard.
  • Google View In 3D Product Results With QR Code To View On Mobile
    The other day we reported that Google was showing 3D product images not just on mobile search but on desktop. Now, Google is testing showing a QR code that the searcher can scan with their mobile phone so they can quickly see the product in 3D, since that is hard to do on desktop devices.
  • Survey: Most SEOs Not Too Impressed With New Google Search Generative Experience
    The new Google Search Generative Experience started to roll out to some users and while there are some legit complaints, overall, it seems like many SEOs are not too impressed with SGE compared to traditional Google Search.
  • Google Search Local Library Book Availability
    Google Search can now show you both e-book and physical hardcover book availability at a library near you.
  • Google Caviar
    Here is some caviar, which I think is a fancy food, at the Google Hong Kong office. This was shared on Instagram and the Google cafe is pretty cool too.

