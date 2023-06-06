Google Ads With Sync Columns & Segments Across MCC Accounts

Google Ads now lets advertisers sync columns and segments across the same or different accounts, using MCC accounts. There is this option to let you choose which account to apply your preferences from in the Google Ads dashboard.

This was spotted by Natasha Kaurra and posted on Twitter, she said, "Spotted New Google Ad Feature: You can sync the same column set across all MCC Accounts." Here is her screenshot:

I do not follow this level of detail in Google Ads, so I assume this is new. I did try to find examples of people who wrote about this and I could not find it.

I also assume this is something that can be pretty useful and a big time savings for some applications.

Forum discussion at Twitter.