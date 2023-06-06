Google Ads Advertiser Console Currently Down (Now Back)

Jun 6, 2023 • 9:45 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads

The Google Ads interface and advertising console is currently down. It has been down for the past 40 minutes or so, going down a bit after 9am ET.

The Google Ads status dashboard is currently showing everything is fine with Google Ads, but it is not. Advertisers are getting these 500 server errors when trying to load the Google Ads interface:

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter:

I suspect it will be back up soon but for now, just know it is not just you.

Google just posted about the issue at 10:15 am ET:

And there is also issues with Google Merchant Center

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update at 10:50am ET: Google seems to have fixed the issue, I am now able to login.

Update at 12:20 pm ET: Google posted, "This issue has now been fully mitigated as of 8AM PST June 6th 2023. At this time, we do not have additional details to provide, but our teams are working to identify impact with high priority and will provide more details when available."

