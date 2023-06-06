Google Ads Advertiser Console Currently Down (Now Back)

The Google Ads interface and advertising console is currently down. It has been down for the past 40 minutes or so, going down a bit after 9am ET.

The Google Ads status dashboard is currently showing everything is fine with Google Ads, but it is not. Advertisers are getting these 500 server errors when trying to load the Google Ads interface:

Here are some of the complaints on Twitter:

FYI #ppcchat it appears @GoogleAds is down. Right now there's nothing indicating it on their status dashboard >> https://t.co/dQldndgRtr pic.twitter.com/OCOpmctS4j — Brooke Osmundson (@BrookeOsmundson) June 6, 2023

Google Ads down... Rather annoying to say the least... #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/J27YwXEj1U — Imageo (@imageolimited) June 6, 2023

Same here. Happy Tuesday lol — Tim Jensen (@timothyjjensen) June 6, 2023

it's going to be one of those days... #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/9bQaFZJoi6 — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) June 6, 2023

Why even have a status monitor if it doesn't work? https://t.co/WOVlG0Y6Ll — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) June 6, 2023

I suspect it will be back up soon but for now, just know it is not just you.

Google just posted about the issue at 10:15 am ET:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/EnkDDMtimZ — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 6, 2023