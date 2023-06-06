Google Search Local Library Book Availability

Google Search can now show you both e-book and physical hardcover book availability at a library near you.

In 2017, Google offered this feature for e-books but now it seems available for physical books as well, although, I am not sure how new this is.

Chloe Ivy Rose spotted this and posted about this on Twitter, she shared this screenshot that shows that after she searched for a book, it shows a section to "Borrow." It says "check availability at libraries near you" where you enter a zip code in the search box:

And the results just don't contain e-books but also hardcover physical books:

Again, this might not be new...

Forum discussion at Twitter.